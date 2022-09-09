New Disney Speedstorm trailer shows off new Monsters, Inc. characters and track

As we get closer to Disney Speedstorm’s release, new characters and tracks have been revealed for the new free-to-play racer featuring some of Disney and Pixar’s biggest franchises. During the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase at D23 2022, we got our first look at Monsters, Inc. characters and a track focused on the movie coming to the game. Unfortunately, we got no release date yet, just a “coming soon” message at the end of the trailer.

While Sully was already playable in the game’s beta, he is being joined by his good friend Mike Wazowski, Mike’s girlfriend Celia (who hasn’t been seen since that original movie), and his bitter rival, Randall. These inclusions make Monsters, Inc. the most highly represented cast in the game to this point, although we highly expect more characters like Goofy and Minnie Mouse to join Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck in the race in the future.

From what we can see from the pre-rendered footage and quick snippets of gameplay in the trailer, it looks like the track starts out on the Scare Floor before moving into the lobby for Monsters, Inc. and goes throughout the hallways and door storage area. It also looks like you will be traveling between those doors to various areas of the human world, like the snowy Himalayas, from the movie.

Image via Gameloft

In our hands-on preview from the beta for Disney Speedstorm, we found the game to be a good time, although we were skeptical about how the finished product will look. It is a free-to-play game, which has not been done in a high-profile way quite yet. Maybe this game will be the first to truly wow players and convince them that the microtransactions are worth the investment while also not being a cash-grab. Regardless, they have a good beginning by playing into a lot of our favorite movies growing up.