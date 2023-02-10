How to prevent chest gear from being deleted in Hogwarts Legacy

Unopened chests litter the winding halls found within Hogwarts Legacy. Often, these containers carry a variety of resources such as gold coins and valuable gear that you can use to make your character stronger. Unfortunately, there will be times where you open a chest only to be greeted with a message that says “your gear slots are full.” Because the chest has already been unlocked, it will no longer close back up again which technically deletes the loot inside. If this is something you’ve experienced, here’s how you can prevent it from happening.

Related: How to make focus potions in Hogwarts Legacy

How to avoid losing gear from chests in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to avoid losing gear from unopened chests, you will need to make sure that you have an empty slot within your inventory. This will immediately allow you to acquire the loot within and will also prevent the dreaded error message from popping up.

If you’re in a hurry to free up slots, we recommend selling some of the less valuable loot that you have instead of completely destroying it so as not to waste any precious gold coins.

Related: How to fix screen tearing in Hogwarts Legacy

Alternatively, you can also complete a specific number of Merlin Trials instead in order to increase the number of inventory slots that you have. You will be granted these extra spaces once you’ve finished four, six, and 10 trials respectively.

This can frequently be a troubling issue since you never know what kind of gear you’ll be able to get with each opened chest. So now that you know what causes this issue, you’ll need to start being more mindful of your gear inventory unless you want to lose the prized Legendary gear that these containers may hold within.