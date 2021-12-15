How to purchase an agency in GTA Online: The Contract

Agencies are now available to purchase thanks to the DLC called The Contract. Agencies are where you can start making money in a new way and work your way up to meeting Dr. Dre. Agencies come with a variety of options to choose from including a brand new vehicle workshop. Here is everything you need to know about buying an agency in GTA Online.

How to buy an agency

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you get into the online portion of GTA V, pull up your phone and navigate over to the Dynasty8 Executive site. Here you will see all the new agency properties that are available. Browse through each selection to see which one is the best fit for you. The prices of the properties are as follows.

Little Seoul: $2,010,000

Vespucci Canals: $2,145,000

Rockford Hills: $2,415,000

Hawick: $2,830,000

Each of the new properties is pretty expensive without the additional upgrades you can add to them. You have the option to choose new art, wallpaper, and highlights for the building. You can also add on an accommodation wing, armory, and vehicle workshop. Here is the price for each.

Art: $265,000 – $340,000

Wallpaper: $208,500 – $442,500

Highlights: $100,000

Armory: $720,000

Accommodation: $275,000

Vehicle Workshop: $800,000

Be careful what you choose because you can come close to spending $6,000,000 on one of these agencies if you want to add all the bonuses to it. Best to save up your money a bit first before making such a massive purchase.