How to quickly unlock the Mr. Money Bags achievement in Diablo II: Resurrected

Diablo II: Resurrected just recently released to Xbox with an absolute monster of an achievement list, requiring players to complete a Hell playthrough with every possible class, reach level 99 with a hardcore character, and much more. One achievement, Mr. Money Bags, required you to collect a total of one million gold. This may sound like it’ll be a bit of a grind, but there’s actually a clever workaround.

Mr. Money Bags is worth 20 Gamerscore and is the last of the gold-related achievements you will unlock. While you would easily unlock this during your dozens of required playthroughs to get the full 1000 Gamerscore, there is a much quicker way for those who aren’t planning on doing the full completion. The trick lies in the achievement description, “Pick up 1,000,000 gold”.

You can actually just pick up the same gold repeatedly and that will count as progress towards this achievement. After all, you are still picking it up. Once you’ve amassed, say, 10 thousand gold, which will come naturally rather quick, you can begin to farm progress with it, using your stash. When you die, you will need to return to your corpse to pick up your items once again, but whatever you have in your stash, you will be able to access to help get you there.

By depositing your gold into your stash, then removing it, that will count as picking up gold. For example, if you have 10 thousand gold, you are 1% of the way towards the achievement, but depositing and then removing the gold from the stash will bump that up to 2%. You can simply rinse and repeat this until you get there. Along the way, you’ll also unlock the Deep Pockets achievement for getting 500 thousand gold. Picking up dropped gold from your own corpse will also count, though farming through deaths would be much slower.