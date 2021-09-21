How to pick the best Diablo 2: Resurrected Class for you

One of the hardest choices at the start of any Diablo game is picking which character you want to play. If you’re new to the franchise, it can be even harder to know what to pick. Sure, the sorceress may be pretty, but will you have fun playing her? Never fear, for here’s a quick guide to class playstyles in Diablo 2: Resurrected that’ll help you figure out your perfect class.

Full aggro

The kind of people that love running into a fight are lucky, because aggressive, in-your-face warriors are the most common playable characters in Diablo 2: Resurrected. Almost all classes have an up-close-and-personal style and build that fans try.

If your playstyle is tearing through the enemy like a human weapon, then Barbarian, Amazon, and Paladin are your best options. The first two almost exclusively have stab-happy builds, focusing on huge swords and axes, and bows and javelins, respectively. The Paladin has some cleric-like abilities, but the majority of their playstyle involves rushing at demons, too. Holy crusaders and all.

The Assassin and Druid can also be aggro, but their style is a bit more complicated and tricky. The Assassin packs a punch, but they are also really squishy, so you have to be careful to move carefully and find the gear that will protect them. Similarly, the Druid’s Werebear and Werewolf builds love to use to start fist-fights, but make sure to keep track of your health and your form.

Utilitarian

While quite a few people prefer throwing themselves into a fight, some people like to play it safe. For party buffs and manipulative utility tools, the Paladin and Assassin are your best options. The Paladin has quite a few buffing abilities in his build-set, and if you play your cards right, he can be the self-healing, defensive cleric-type more than a brutal holy warrior.

Similarly, though it can be tougher to pull off, the Assassin can play it safer and build complex trap systems to dance around their enemies instead of jumping on top of them. These are also great options for people who intend to play with other players from the start, so they’re more useful to a party.

Mage carry

Necromancers, Druids, and Sorceresses are all classes that have a serious focus on magic. Yes, the Sorceress is the queen of witchery, but the other two still have their merits as back-line glass cannons. If you want to stand back from the enemy and create giant fireballs or corpse explosions, this is the class for you. With Necromancers, you focus on his bone spells or poison tricks, all involving corpses. With druids, he prefers the elements, much like the Sorceress does.

The one thing you have to be clear about is that you either have to get comfortable with running away to protect yourself from enemies often or relying on a mercenary to front-line for you — that, or playing with friends.

Army

Though it might seem like a niche playstyle, it’s very common in Diablo games. Much like the Witch Doctor in Diablo 3, both the Druid and Necromancer are capable of creating expansive, summoned armies. If you build a summoner Necromancer, you get an army of skeletons and golems, and if you build a summoner Druid, you get an army of crows and wolves and spirits to fight by your side. It really just depends on what creatures you want leading you to victory against Diablo himself.