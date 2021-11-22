How to reach Team Galactic Boss Cyrus in the Veilstone Galactic building in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

After dealing with Team Galactic for a long time, it is time to take on the boss of the organization. Of course, this won’t be your final run-in with the group, but it is a good step. Head to the Team Galactic building in Veilstone City and make your way through the puzzle to reach the boss. Here is how to find Cyrus in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can go through the maze that is the Veilstone Galactic building, you will first need to get the Galactic Key from the Team Galactic Warehouse on the other side of the city. After obtaining the key, make your way back to the Galactic Building in the northeastern part of the city. Take either the left or center door when you get there.

Inside the reception area, use the Galactic Key to gain access to the staircase to the second floor. Once you are on the second floor, follow the hallway and take down the Team Galactic Grunts that are waiting for you. Afterward, continue down the hall until you reach an opening. Inside the room is a warp pad. Use it to progress.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The warp pad will drop you next to some stairs. Take the stairs up and follow the hallway. This will lead you to a set of three warp pads. Take the warp pad on the left. This will drop you next to another set of stairs. Take those up and you will be in front of the boss’s door. Use the Galactic Key on the door to open in and step inside to face Cyrus.