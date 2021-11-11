How to redeem your free “Be True” Trans Pride emblem in Destiny 2

Last week, Bungie announced it would spend November raising awareness for the issues transgender and gender-nonconforming people face. As part of the company’s campaign, the developer debuted a new Destiny 2 emblem today for free titled “Be True,” which boasts the colors seen on the transgender pride flag. However, it won’t automatically be in your inventory; you’ll have to redeem it first. Here’s how you can redeem the new “Be True” emblem in Destiny 2.

To acquire the emblem, go to Bungie’s official website, sign into your account, and then click on your avatar in the upper-right-hand corner of the screen. After that, click “Redeem Codes.” You can also directly access the code redemption page by clicking here. From here, enter in the code “ML3-FD4-ND9.” You’ll receive a message stating you can now claim this emblem from your Flair Collections in Destiny 2.

From there, boot up the game and go to the collections menu. Select Flair Collections, filter by general flairs, and you’ll see the emblem. Reacquire it and it will now be equippable. All that’s left to do now is slap it on your character as you would any other emblem.

“Be True” is a legendary emblem, and it will track metrics relating to seasons, your account, crucible matches, gambit matches, strikes, and destination activities, allowing you to easily track your stats through virtually every facet of the game.