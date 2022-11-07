Football Manager 2023, published by SEGA and developed by Sports Interactive, is back for another year to no one’s surprise. The sim game has gained a cult following in recent years and has even been a favorite among those who work in the football industry. If you’re planning on picking up a copy of Football Manager 2023, one of the first things you’ll want to know is how to save a game file in Football Manager 2023. Below, we’ll go over the directions that you should be following to do just that.

How to save in Football Manager 2023

To save a game file in Football Manager 2023, here’s what you will need to do.

If you look up at the top part of the screen in a game file, you’ll want to look for a little icon that is nothing more than the initials ‘FM.’ Click on the FM icon.

Then, select either ‘Save Game’ or ‘Save Game As’ to save the current file that you are using in Football Manager 2023. If you just want to save the file, click the former. If you want to save and create a new file at the same time, pick the latter.

That’s all you will need to do in order to save a game file in Football Manager 2023. These directions apply not just to the PC version of Football Manager, but also to the console versions (Xbox & PlayStation) of this year’s game as well.