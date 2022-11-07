Football Manager 2023 can be a bit daunting for newcomers, thanks in part to the copious amount of tasks that need to be completed in order to run a team properly. However, one thing that is not easily visible at the onset is how to simulate forward in Football Manager. The left-hand side of the screen does not have an option to simulate, which can lead to some confusion. So, how can you simulate forward in Football Manager 2023? Let’s go over what you need to do in order to simulate in FM 2023.

How to simulate forward in Football Manager 2023

In order to simulate in Football Manager 2023, this is what you should be doing. Direct your attention towards the top-right corner of the screen. In this spot is a blue dialog box, which normally has the word ‘Inbox’ in it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To move forward in Football Manager 2023, you must click the blue box, and then go through the prompts in your inbox. This process can include, but is not limited to, media interviews, team & staff meetings, sending out scouts, as well as handling potential loan offers from other teams.

Keep in mind that you will need to finish out the daily tasks for one day, in order to move on the next. If you don’t, the top-right corner box will indicate that a task requires your response, and must be done in order to simulate into the next day.