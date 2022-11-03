The Sunlit Plateau is a pretty desolate place in Disney Dreamlight Valley. In this land, a lion is king and the bones of wildebeests are scattered all around. It was once your job to clean up after Scar each time he left bones lying about, but your shovel has grown dull and incapable of removing them. Luckily, there is a way to upgrade your shovel to remove the large wildebeest bones that block the bridges in the plateau. All it takes is some patience and a lot of Dreamlight magic. This guide will show you how to remove large wildebeest bones in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The Circle of Life quest guide

To upgrade your shovel so that you can remove the large bones, you will need to complete the Circle of Life quest. Scar will give you this quest once you raise his Friendship Level to level seven. The first task you will receive is to talk to Mother Gothel to figure out how to increase the strength of your shovel. After that, you will need to gather the following items:

10 Purified Night Shards

1 Old Bones

Go to the mine in the Sunlit Plateau and follow the directions that Mother Gothel gives you to find the Old Bones. Once inside the mine, head left, take the first right you see, then make another left. The Purified Night Shards are a bit harder to get and are created by combining Dream Shards and Night Shards at a crafting station. Once you have the required materials, return to Scar.

After speaking to Scar, place the Old Bones in the volcanic geyser in his home. This will turn them into ashes. Plant the ashes in the ground anywhere in the Sunlit Plateau and wait. Tend to the ashes when needed and after a short while, they will turn into a flower. Harvest the flower and go to a crafting station to make the Roaring Shovel Head.

After crafting the shovel head, go into your inventory and interact with it to apply it to your shovel. Go to the Sunlit Plateau and you will now be able to remove the large wildebeest bones just like you can the smaller ones. Talk to Scar after removing three of the large wildebeest bones and the quest will be complete.