How to Get Pizza Party in Fortnite TMNT

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have arrived in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, and they’ve brought mythic weapons, secret hideouts under the sewers, and, of course, cheesy pizza with them.

If you thought Flowberry Fizz was the best healing item in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, then the Pizza Party box has completely KO’d it off the ring. This consumable has the potential to heal you and your party members and isn’t consumed upon use. Understandably, its spawn rate is much more limited than regular shields or med kids. But in this guide, I’ll show you every way you can get a Pizza Party box in Fortnite TMNT.

Where to Get Pizza Party in Fortnite TMNT

The fastest way to get Pizza Party in Fortnite TMNT is to head to the Underground HQ, look for the TMNT hideout next to the squad’s graffiti, and purchase one from Master Splinter.

The best way to get a Party Pizza box is to land on the Underground HQ location south of Pleasant Piazza. To Jonesy’s right, you’ll spot a Ninja Turtles graffiti and a door leading to the TMNT hideout location in Fortnite TMNT. Inside, you’ll not only find some additional loot but also Master Splinter, who’ll gladly sell you a Pizza Party box for 100 gold ingots.

Pizza Party boxes cost 100 gold ingots and come with eight slices of pizza that you can eat on your own or with your team. They all restore both shields and health and cap at 100.

If you don’t feel like throwing yourself into the wolf’s den and landing at one of the busiest and best landing spots, you can also find Pizza party boxes as ground loot inside chests, or alternatively, you can get it from TMNT Vending Machines in Fortnite TMNT, which are spread out over a few named regardless of whether they’re golden POIs or not.

All TMNT Vending Machine Locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

The map above showcases every TMNT Vending Machine location, but here’s a rundown of every named location where you can find them in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1:

Rebel’s Roost

Classy Courts

Ritzy Riviera

Grand Glacier

Pleasant piazza

Hazy Hillside

If you land on any of these places or drop by during any of the match’s duration, you can get your hands on a Pizza Party box for 100 ingots in Fortnite TMNT. TMNT Vending Machines also sells the turtle squad’s mythic melee weapons, but there’s a very limited supply. If you’re interested in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Mythic Weapons in Fortnite, your best bet is to look for the hot air balloon supply drones that drop near the end of the match.