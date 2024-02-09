How to Do an Impossibly Difficult Trick on a Driftboard in Fortnite TMNT

Recommended Videos

Raphael, Donatello, Leonardo and Michaelangelo — heck, even Master Splinter! — all have arrived at Fortnite for this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collab. But, if I’m being perfectly honest, all I care about is that TMNT Driftboard.

Unlike the Dirt bike, it seems that the Driftboard doesn’t have a specific button to perform tricks in Fortnite. That means that even if you figure out all the locations where you can find a TMNT Driftboard, you’ll probably be stuck hovering over the pavement trying to figure out how to do a regular trick, let alone an impossibly difficult one. I love my Tony Hawks and Rollerdrome as much as the next girl, but doing tricks mid-battle royale match doesn’t suit me. However, in this guide, I’ll show you how to do an impossibly difficult trick in your TMNT Driftboard in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

How to Perform Tricks on the TMNT Driftboard in Fortnite

To do an impossibly difficult trick in your TMNT Driftboard, just do a front or back flip to get a decent trick score in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1. Follow these steps:

Grab a TMNT Driftboard in any named location but Ruined Reels. Reckless Railways has four of them, so this should be the best place to start looking. Once you’re riding your TMNT Driftboard, look for the nearest slope or mountain to perform the trick. While airborne, move the Driftboard forward or backward to do either a front or backflip. For the trick to be successful, you must safely touch the ground without falling off the TMNT Driftboard.

While there is no Perform trick button to press while airborne, you can complete the do an impossibly difficult trick in Fortnite TMNT quest by pulling the right analog stick back or pulling it forward if you’re on the console or holding the W or S keys if you’re on PC, while airborne.

This does require some time without touching the ground, so I recommend you head to the west areas of the map, where you’ll find the highest mountains in the current Fortnite map.

Luckily for you, you don’t need to score a crazy score like in that weekly quest that asked you to score 150000 trick points on your Dirt Bike. Plus, the TMNT Dirtbike does not require fuel, so even if you fail over and over, you won’t need to head to the nearest gas station to refill the tank.