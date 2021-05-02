How to reset the time limit in Resident Evil Village Demo on PC

With Resident Evil Village Demo available on PC, it didn’t take long for the important questions to be asked and answered. As the demo is time-limited, restricting players to just one hour, many people wanted to know if it was possible to remove this restriction.

The answer is yes, and Steam user Leaves was the person to solve this particular issue. Thankfully, it is a quick and easy solution that won’t take long at all.

1. Disable Steam Cloud for RE8 Demo

2. Download Steam SAM (Steam Achievement Manager)

3. Delete Local Savefiles

(Located: D:\Steam\userdata\<YOUR STEAM ID>\1541780\remote\win64_save\

Delete those Files.

4. Start Steam SAM

5. Select RE8 Demo

6. Remove Achievements and Stats, confirm.

Truthfully, the above isn’t entirely necessary for the demo. It is not really the longest experience in the world, and if anything a time limit helps to keep players on their toes and endlessly worrying about how much they will get to experience. This pushes the pace, forces mistakes, and goes on to make the demo a tenser experience for the players.

It was a smart move by Capcom, but once again, not needed. Resident Evil Village is plenty scary on its own merit without adding arbitrary time limits to how long we are allowed to be scared for in the demo.