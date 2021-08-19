How to reset the time loop in 12 Minutes

12 Minutes’ story and gameplay centers around a time loop that your character is stuck in. The goal of the game is to get out of it but to reach that point, you’ll have to abuse the fact that you’re in a time loop first. That means being able to get the loop to reset on command. While it may seem like a time-consuming task, getting the loop to reset in 12 Minutes can be achieved relatively quickly.

The fastest way to restart the loop in 12 Minutes is to simply leave your apartment. For some reason, the loop takes place completely inside of your apartment, and you’re not allowed to leave. Regardless of why, players can abuse this fact to restart the loop whenever they have to, or at least almost whenever they have to.

Image via Annapurna Interactive

If leaving the apartment isn’t an option because you’re, say, handcuffed to the ground by someone that claims to be a cop, the best way to restart the loop is to get hurt. If you’re handcuffed, keep getting up and the cop will eventually come over and give you a good smack, sending you all the way back to the start of the loop. However, players that prefer to go out with more of a bang can have their character kill themselves in order to restart the loop. They’ll be extremely shaken up once the loop begins again, but it still gets the job done.