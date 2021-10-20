How to resist cold in Metroid Dread

If you’re finding yourself in a room too cold to handle in Metroid Dread, chances are you’ll need to give it a miss for the time being. Certain rooms are too cold for Samus to handle, and once she’s in them, her energy meter will immediately start to decline. Her Power Suit isn’t quite strong enough to handle the low temperatures, but you’ll have to wait a while before you can explore the cold zones.

So how are you able to freely explore without risk of taking damage in cold areas? You’ll first need to unlock the Gravity Suit. The Gravity Suit is quite a late game item that allows Samus to traverse extreme cold. Thankfully, there aren’t a huge number of cold zones that you’ll have to trek through, so you won’t be clamouring for it right away.

If you want to acquire the suit, you’ll first need to unlock the Space Jump ability and Cross Bomb upgrade before you can even get it, so don’t rush to get it without them. A lot of the abilities and upgrades throughout the game will require you to have a different ability, so make sure you have the right ones before trying to get a particular item!

The Gravity Suit doesn’t just allow for you to wander round the cold zones either; it also allows you to move through lava, and move freely in water. Having the suit is one of the last major mobility upgrades you can get in the game, and is hugely helpful for travelling through some of those early areas you might have missed out on. On top of that, you get another upgrade to the damage your melee attack does while moving. This will come in handy if you’re trying to speed through to another area, as a lot of weaker enemies will die in one hit from it.