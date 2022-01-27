How to rest at a Base Camp in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Your Base Camp in Pokémon Legends: Arceus will serve as your primary way to recoup and bring back any progress you’ve made on the research you’ve collected on the numerous Pokémon in the Hisui region. While you can use items and healing herbs to increase your Pokémon’s health, the best way to entirely do this is to rest at Base Camp. Here’s what you need to know about how to rest at Base Camp in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

When you’re ready to rest at Base Camp, make your way over to the tent. You can find it in any Base Camp locations you visit in the Hisui regions. All you have to do is approach an NPC in camp, tell them you would like to rest, and then select the time for how long you would like to sleep.

You can select multiple times for your character to wake. You will have four options.

Until morning

Until midday

Until evening

Until nightfall

Your choice will vary depending on when you want to wake up and begin exploring that location of Hisui. For example, if you’re trying to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna, you want to wait until nighttime, and try to have a full moon appear.

Regardless of when you sleep, you and your Pokémon will return to full health. You can essentially treat the resting mechanic at Base Camp as a Pokémon Center.