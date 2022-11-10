Is Resurgence mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0? Answered

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 continues to uphold features first established by its predecessor, like battle royale playlists, custom loadouts, and vehicles — but what about Resurgence? The mode became a fan-favorite in the original Warzone for having its own smaller maps, respawns, and 40-player lobbies. Although the sequel does have brand new modes for squads to play, it begs the question whether Warzone fans have seen the last of Resurgence as well as its beloved Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep maps.

Will Warzone 2.0 have a Resurgence mode?

As much of a cult-following as Resurgence has gathered, the respawn-enabled royale mode is currently not included in Warzone 2.0. That said, the game’s developer has pointed to this possibly changing later on. According to the official Call of Duty Blog, it has said that fans of small Battle Royale maps can “expect exciting developments” in Warzone 2.0’s future seasons. It is unclear if this is hinting to Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep returning in Warzone 2.0, but it is safe to say developer Infinity Ward is planning a content drop that satisfies Resurgence fans in some fashion.

In the meantime, players should look to get their fix of the mode while they still can. The blog has also revealed that Warzone Caldera will not host any Resurgence playlists or maps upon its launch on November 28. Instead, those maintaining their loyalty to the original game will only be able to play standard battle royale playlists on Caldera.

Warzone 2.0 may be lacking Resurgence at launch, but it does offer plenty of modes that shake up the typical battle royale formula. For one, its DMZ portion allows a trio of players to venture around its Al Mazrah map for extended periods of time in order to complete side missions and battle other Operators. Third Person modes are also set to debut in the sequel, with its playlists slated to release later in Season 1.