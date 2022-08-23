Your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV is a getaway for you to enjoy the nicer parts of the game. Here, you can farm, craft, and let your minions roam around the island. You can spend as much time as you want here, taking time away from the busy dungeons and raids of the game to create a location entirely up to you. After you leave your Island Sanctuary, you will want to go back and check how things are going. This guide covers how to return to your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to visit your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

You will need to visit a particular person to return to your Island Sanctuary, different from the individual you initially spoke with, to unlock this location. If you haven’t already, ensure you’ve unlocked access to your Island Sanctuary. You can do this by speaking with the Clueless Crier in Old Sharlayan. You can access their quest after completing the Endwalker Main Scenario Quest, the final one in the Endwalker expansion. The Clueless Crier will be in Old Sharlayan at coordinates (X:11.9, Y:11.0).

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to complete the entire quest to unlock the Island Sanctuary. Now, after you’ve done that, you can spend as much time on the island as you want. Once you leave, the problem is returning to this location. You can do this by making your way over to Baldin. You can find them in Lower La Noscea. When you arrive, they should be right next to the Aethernet Shard at coordinates (X:24.9, 34.8). Upon speaking with them, they will take you back to your island, and you can spend as much time as you want here, continuing your crafting and farming projects.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Making sure to keep a bookmark for this location would be a good idea. We imagine you’ll have to return here should you ever want to spend time on your Island Sanctuary or if you ever want to visit a friend’s island to see what they’ve done.