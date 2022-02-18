How to save in Horizon Forbidden West

Saving your game is important. You don’t want your save data to disappear after all. Horizon Forbidden West is an extremely large game that you definitely aren’t going to complete all at once. It’s going to take some time. It’s important to know how to save your data so you don’t lose it all in the end. Here is how you save in Horizon Forbidden West.

Before we get into the details of how you manually save your game, you should be aware that Horizon Forbidden West features an aggressive autosave feature. This saves your game automatically very often, so you don’t need to worry about losing too much data at any given time.

If you want to manually save your game, you will first need to wait until you reach a campfire. The first campfire you will probably come across is on the road leading to Chainscrape. After that, you will find campfires pretty frequently in settlements and along the pathways that snake across the map. Pressing the triangle button when near a campfire will initiate a quick save. If you want to do a manual save, press the square button. This will bring up the save menu for the game. You can load any of your saves from the main menu by pressing the options button.