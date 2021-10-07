How to save your game in Far Cry 6

To save in Far Cry 6, you don’t need to do anything – your progress is saved automatically. Whenever the game is auto-saving, a simple animated icon will appear on the top-right of the screen. It looks like a white sheet of paper with writing gradually appearing on it. Sometimes it just flashes up very quickly though, so it’s easy to miss it.

Whenever you see this, your game is auto-saving (screenshot by Gamepur)

As a general rule though, the game auto-saves at key moments in the game. For example, after a cut-scene, after you receive a message from an NPC, after you find some loot, and so on. These kinds of things happen frequently, so you’re unlikely to go more than a few minutes without saving. Unfortunately, there’s no way to manually save, or to have multiple save slots for the same game (other than by uploading one backup of a save to the cloud).

There are actually two types of auto-save in Far Cry 6 – those that occur during Operations, and those that occur between Operations. The difference is that auto-saves that occur during Operations get deleted if you quit to the main menu, or else close the application completely. This means that if you quit during an Operation, when you reload the game, you’ll be back at the beginning of that Operation. However, if you die during the operation, or else choose ‘Reload Autosave” from the System menu, you’ll be restarted at the most recent auto-save to have occurred during the current Operation. So, as a general rule, avoid quitting the game during an Operation.