How to save your game in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

With Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Capcom returns to a very story-centric tale in the Monster Hunter World and is switching up the action combat for something a bit more tactical. The good news for people who are wondering how to save their progress in the game is, unlike the original, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin has an autosave function.

The autosave will kick in after every major story beat or moment in the game, so you should always be very up to date on what you have done. If like us, you don’t always trust auto-save, then you can also manually save your progress.

In the village where the game starts, players will be able to find a house on a ship, between the stable and the quest board. This is the player’s house, and if they go inside, they can interact with a bed and save the game.

While this gives players a way to save in the village, it doesn’t help very much when they are out exploring the world. In that instance, players will need to look for a Catavaner. Interacting with it will bring up the Catavaner menu, and one of the options will be to save the game.