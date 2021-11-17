How to sell cars in Forza Horizon 5

Much like in Forza Horizon 4 and past FH games, players can not only buy, but also sell cars to other players. This is thanks to the game’s Auction House, and you’ll need to get familiar with this channel in order to move cars that you don’t need, for some quick CR cash. So, what do you need to do to sell cars in Forza Horizon 5? Let’s go over the details.

Selling cars in Forza Horizon 5 is simple, and the instructions are about the same as for buying vehicles. To sell a car in Forza Horizon 5, go to one of the six Horizon Festival outposts, or the home that you currently live in.

At the main menu, go to the Buy & Sell tab. Select ‘Auction House,’ and then pick the ‘Start Auction’ tab. Here, you will be able to start an auction on the Forza Horizon 5 Auction House.

Pick a car, and then select Auction Car. You’ll then be able to set a starting price (the price the auction starts at), the buyout price (the price someone can pay to outright buy the vehicle), and the length of the auction. Auction lengths can be set to one hour, three hours, six hours, 12 hours, or 24 hours.

Once you’re set with the terms and length, hit Confirm to begin the auction.

