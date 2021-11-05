How to buy cars in Forza Horizon 5

In Forza Horizon 5, you will have to work your way up to the top, and play in order to acquire additional cars. Some cars are event-based rewards, but many can be bought straight from the Horizon Festival. How can this be done? Let’s take a look.

To buy cars in Forza Horizon 5, you will need to go to the Autoshow. The Autoshow is located at the Horizon Festival Mexico home site, so you should head there before looking to buy a car.

Once you’ve entered the Garage at the Horizon Festival site, select the ‘Autoshow’ option at the Buy & Sell section of the Horizon Festival menu. Here, you will find all the cars that can be bought straight away with CR for a set price. To scroll through the different brands and cars, select LB/RB, or use the left stick to browse around the menu.

In some cases, you won’t be able to a particular car from the Autoshow, You will instead need to go to the Auction House. The Auction House can also be found right next to the Autoshow tab. Here, you will be able to bid and buy used cars, and you might be able to find vehicles that can’t be found at the Autoshow.

If you’re looking for a specific model, make sure to specify the model and car type in the Search section.