How to shift gears in F1 2021

Changing gears in racing is incredibly important to maximizing the performance of a Formula 1 vehicle. If the gear is set too low, it’s going to be tough to get to higher speeds. If the gear is set too high, you also might have a hard time to get to max velocity. Additionally, shifting gears while turning is also important, so if you haven’t picked up the clue at this point, we’ll hammer it home again: changing gears is important.

So, how you can shift gears in F1 2021? Let’s go over what you need to do.

First off, you’ll need to make sure that the gearbox is set to manual. If you have the game set to a low driver proficiency, chances are that the gearbox is set to automatic. This means that the game will automatically change gears, depending on your actions on the track.

To set it to manual, go to the Assists section, and change the Gearbox setting to Manual. If you’re just starting out, you want to set it to Manual with Suggested Gear. While you’ll still have full control over what gear you will be set to, the game will automatically indicate which gear that you should be in at a particular time.

Now, the pre-set controls for shift gears goes like this: to shift up, hit A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation). To shift down, press X (for Xbox) or Square (for PlayStation). If you don’t like these controls, you can go back to the Settings and change the setup through the ‘Controls, Vibration, and Force Feedback’ option.