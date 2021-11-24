How to sign up for the Dragon Ball: The Breakers closed beta

If you were excited by the announcement of Dragon Ball: The Breakers game, you weren’t alone. The prospect of bringing the Dead by Daylight style 1v7 gameplay to the world of Dragon Ball is a fresh take on a gaming franchise that has always been focused on fighting.

If you can’t wait to get your hands on Dragon Ball: The Breakers, then you can take part in the upcoming online beta. So far, only a PC beta has been announced for the game, so console players will have to wait a little bit longer. The first closed beta will take place on December 4 – 5, presumably with other platforms getting to their chance closer to launch day in 2022.

Want to take part? Then you need to head to the official Dragon Ball: The Breakers Beta website and register your interest. It will ask for a few questions, like date of birth and if you’ve played similar games in the past. The beta-testers will be selected at random from those who sign up, so its not a sure thing that you’ll get into the PC beta either way.

If you’re interested, be sure to register your interest in the December beta by November 30.