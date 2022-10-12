Dragon Ball: The Breakers will go Super Saiyan in Season 2 with the Great Ape

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is an asymmetrical multiplayer game looking to change up the tested formula of games like Dead by Daylight and Friday the 13th. The basic premise involves regular people trying to survive invasions from infamous Dragon Ball villains like Cell, Freiza, and Majin Buu.

As evidenced by a new trailer from the game’s official Twitter account, the Great Ape will soon be joining that villainous lineup. The tweet primarily exists to remind potential players that the game is launching very soon: The Breakers’ release date is October 14 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. However, it also includes a teaser at the very end of the attached trailer. An image of the Great Ape is shown at night, as the message “to be continued in Season 2” appears. That’s a pretty clear indication that the beast will be playable come the game’s second season, whenever that happens to arrive.

The Great Ape is akin to a werewolf: if a Saiyan still has a tail, they’ll transform into the monster under a full moon. The King Kong-like quality of the Great Ape ought to make it a great addition to The Breakers, and if it shows up with additional content, then we may also see Power Balls added to the game. These have been used to mimic a full moon and trigger the transformation in the Dragon Ball series.

As it stands, survivors in each Breakers game are tasked with tracking down Power Keys on the map. Once they’re all in hand, any remaining survivors can escape via time machine (much like Trunks did to enter the main Dragon Ball Z timeline after Cell destroyed his home world). While the game is available on all the aforementioned platforms, crossplay is not supported. That means you’ll have to rely only on players on your respective platform if you want to make it out alive.