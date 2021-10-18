How to sign up for the Elden Ring Closed Network Test

Before Elden Ring officially releases, players will have the opportunity to test the game for themselves through a brief Network Test. These Network Tests are a good way for the developers to receive a small dose of what it will be like hosting the game when it releases, giving them a chance to ensures they can handle the predicted stress of so many online players at the same time. In this guide, we’re going to break down how you can sign up for the Elden Ring Closed Network Test and what you need to submit.

You will need to visit this link to head over to Bandai Namco’s website, sharing your date of birth before entering the website. Once there, click the Sign-Up button for the Elden Ring Closed Network test. Next, you will then go to a page where you’ll be asked to share what gaming platform you will be testing the game on, what previous game titles from the shared list that you’ve played in the past, and your preferred email address to receive notifications and updates about the Closed Network test.

When you have submitted all of that information, all that’s left to wait for is the notification email. Everyone who wishes to participate in the Closed Network test for Elden Ring will need to follow this submission process before November 1. The Closed Network test will take place on November 12.