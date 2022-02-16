How to sink baskets and score on hoops in Fortnite NBA 75 All-Star Hub

Fortnite’s Creative Mode will be dawning a new hub until February 23 to celebrate the NBA’s All-Star Game. Upon entering the mode, players will automatically be sent to the NBA 75 All-Star Hub, where they can shoot hoops and even vote for which NBA-themed Emote should be in the battle royale next. It’s certainly a sight to see, but there is also some XP to be made. The location holds three challenges for players to take on, all of which revolve around landing basketballs in the hub’s various hoops.

In order to finish all the challenges, you will simply need to sink 30 buckets in the hub. However, what it doesn’t explain outright is that you’re not allowed to score on the same basket twice. Instead, you’ll need to pick up any ball and search for a basket that you haven’t made a shot in yet. Baskets that you haven’t scored in should have a red light underneath it, as scored baskets will sport a green light. To land each shot with ease, be sure to aim with the shooting trigger and release it once the ball’s target is on the backboard.

You can find baskets all throughout the NBA hub, as there is an assortment on both floors of the main building, as well as in the front and backyard. Additionally, you’ll need to search for its collection of garbage cans, as landing shots in them also count toward the challenges. Once every hoop is scored on, you’ll net additional XP and the exclusive High Hoops Spray.

