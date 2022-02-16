Where to find every basket location in Fortnite NBA 75 All-Star Hub

Until February 23, Fortnite fans can enter into Creative mode to find a new hub inspired by the NBA’s upcoming All-Star Game. The hub has several activities to offer, including the ability to vote for what basketball Emote should appear next in the Item Shop. Better yet, players can take part in its set of quests, each challenging them to shoot balls in every basket on the map. As expansive as the area is, there are baskets hiding all throughout the hub. So, to make these quests much easier, here is the location of each hoop in the NBA 75 All-Star Hub.

Baskets in the main building (first floor)

Baskets #1 and #2

The first two baskets you’ll probably shoot in first is on the main building’s court. We recommend starting here, as most baskets can be found around it.

Basket #3

As you might have seen from the last image, there is a garbage can (all of which count as baskets) standing on a high shelf near the backyard.

Basket #4

Near the other exit to the backyard, there is a hoop standing atop of a dolly.

Basket #5

Near the stairs, there will be a basket in the back of the first photo booth.

Baskets #6 and #7

Just before the exit that leads you to the front yard, there are two baskets hiding on each side of the hallway.

Baskets #8 and #9

On both ends of the main court, there are baskets hiding behind each of the “Most Popular” panels.

Baskets in the main building (second floor)

Baskets #10 and #11

After walking up the stairs in the center of the building, you’ll discover baskets hanging above each end of the walkway.

Baskets #12 and #13

The walkway will also hold an entrance to a small restaurant. Once you’ve stepped inside, there are baskets above the fireplaces set on the right and left side of the countertop.

Baskets in the backyard

Baskets #14 and #15

In the backyard, you’ll turn around to find two garbage cans glowing on the high shelves. These are probably the hardest shots to make, but the ball will go in as long as you aim at any part of the cans.

Baskets #16 and #17

After spotting the shelves, you can turn around to find the two last baskets in the backyard. One will be hanging above the bus, as the other is high above the highlights wall.

Baskets near the front lawn

Baskets #18 to #21

After reaching the front lawn, take a right to spot two baskets on a smaller court and another two hanging on the wall nearby.

Basket #22

Near this court, you can also take a shot in the garbage can that is placed right next to the bleachers.

Basket #23

On the other end of the lawn, head to the small clothing shop to find a basket on the right of the shipping crates.

Baskets #24 to #26

From the last basket, go to the back of the clothing shop to find a garbage can nearby and two baskets on the wall behind it.

Baskets #27 to #29

In the front of the lawn, you can find one last court in the back right corner. You should spot a basket and a garbage can near it, with another basket hiding above the fence close by.

Basket #30

You can find the very last basket to the left of the court, in between two corn hole boards.