How to skip cutscenes in Metroid Dread

Metroid Dread is a stunning game with vibrant backdrops and gorgeous cutscenes. A cutscene will trigger showing Samus battling an enemy only to shift seamlessly back to gameplay. However, if you just want to get to the action, there is a way to skip scenes altogether. It’s not clear how at first, but we’ll guide you through it.

Many games just don’t let you skip cutscenes and it can be frustrating. Thankfully, Metroid Dread does, to some degree. To actually skip a cutscene, start by pressing the + button during a scene. This will bring up a text prompt saying press the – button to skip the cutscene. The scene will end and transition to Samus facing off against whatever may be in front of her.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unfortunately, you aren’t able to skip cutscenes the first time they are encountered. You can skip them if you come back to an area in the game with a cutscene you have already triggered. They are typically found when encountering a major boss, EMMI, or NPC in the game. Each boss comes with its own cool cinematic cutscene, but if you die during their fight, you will have to watch it again when you enter their room. Skipping a scene will get you back into the game more quickly.

Many cutscenes can be rather long, so it is beneficial to skip over them to get back to playing.