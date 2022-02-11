How to smash bicycles in Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 asks players to destroy a littany of objects that can be found across Mexico. From bonus barrels to solar panels, and even footballs, part of the fun in FH5 is not just driving around, but also crushing things that are found along roadsides and the natural environment. Another example of objects that need to be smashed from time to time are bicycles, and we should note that there is a simple and easy way to locate bikes. Where are the bicycles, you might ask? Let’s go over what you need to know about the whereabouts of bikes in Mexico?

In order to smash bicycles, you’ll first need to find them. A great place to find bicycles is on the southwest side of the town of Guanajuato, as indicated by the cursor in the image below. Here, a park filled with parked bicycles is located amongst trees and benches.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The bicycles can be found on the walkways of the park, so make sure to drive onto that, in order to locate the bikes. Once you have, just line up the car with the bicycles, and use RT and the left stick to steer the vehicle right into the bikes.

That’s all there is to it when it comes to smashing bicycles in Forza Horizon 5. Follow the steps above, and you’ll be on your way.