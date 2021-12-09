How to smash candy canes and Christmas trees in Forza Horizon 5

In Series 2 of Forza Horizon 5, the development team has added a number of new, festive decorations across Mexico to celebrate the Christmas holiday. And as part of Series 2, the Forza team has also added new Accolade challenges that require users to smash candy canes and Christmas trees. To do this, however, you will need to know where to look. Here’s where you can find these objects on the map.

To smash candy canes and Christmas trees in Forza Horizon 5, you will need to go to certain parts on the map. Ideally, the two places you should try to go to are Mulege and Guanajuato.

In Mulege, there are a number of different locations where trees and canes can be smashed. Trees and canes can be found at the city entrance, right by the arch, as well as the Holiday Market and a little yard to the north of the market. Additionally, there will be some canes and trees next to various buildings around the town, so make to drive around and take a look.

In Guanajuato, there’s also a Christmas setup. Here, you can also find trees and candy canes. Head up to the northern-based town to take a look for yourself.

Additionally, it’s also worth going to El Estadio Horizon. The football stadium has been transformed into a giant hockey rink, and there’s also a few trees and canes there, as well.