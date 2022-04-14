How to smash T-Rex collectibles in Forza Horizon 5

Throughout your time in Mexico, Forza Horizon 5 players will be tasked to smash and destroy a number of different items. From bicycles, to picnic benches, and even phone booths, users will need to keep a close eye on their surroundings. For Series 6, a new item was added into the world of Forza Horizon 5: T-Rex collectibles. So, how can you find and smash these items? Let’s take a look.

To smash T-Rex collectibles, head on out to the open road. But, you will first need to do something in order to this relatively quickly. Go to the Main Menu, and scroll to the Online section. Make sure that your world is set to ‘Horizon Solo’ as opposed to ‘Horizon Life.’ If you see an option to activate Horizon Solo on the bottom-right tab, click it.

The reason why we recommend this is because there is a concentration of several T-Rex collectibles in one particular part of the map. However, there are only four of these collectibles here. So, if you need to do a challenge that requires users to smash 10 or 15 of these items, setting the game to Horizon Solo will allow the player to rewind, and automatically re-spawn the items after the T-Rexes are smashed.

Now that you’ve done that, head down to the southeastern part of the map. Playa Azul is the destination you’ll want to head to, and you will want to specifically look for a sandy football (soccer) field. Here’s a look at where you will want to go on the map, indicated by the cursor:

Screenshot by Gamepur

After that is done, look for one of those T-Rex collectibles. Line up your vehicle with the collectible, and accelerate into it to smash the T-Rex and register it into the Forza Horizon 5 system. Keep in mind, though, that you will need to tap Y to rewind right after hitting one, if you want the collectible to re-spawn right away.

Note: These directions are for the “T-Rex on the Run” challenge for Series 6.