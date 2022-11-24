As we’ve covered extensively in our coverage of Forza Horizon 5, Mexico is full of objects that need to be destroyed. It might sound cruel to some, but destroying various objects and stands in Mexico results in acquiring Skill Points and completing challenges. Some of these objects solar panels, phone booths, and now, flower stalls. Another one of these objects are traffic cones, very fitting considering the nature of FH5. So, how can you destroy traffic cones in Forza Horizon 5? Let’s take a look.

How to smash traffic cones in Forza Horizon 5

To smash traffic cones, Forza players should either look around the landscape while driving, or find a race in the EventLab that allows players to destroy these objectives. Preferably, go with the latter. Alternatively, users can create their own race in the EventLab, but just finding an event that has already been made will be faster.

To go to the EventLab, enter the Pause menu. From here, go to Creative Lab -> EventLab -> Event Blueprints.

Users can either search “traffic cones” in the search bar or look at the ‘Trending Today’ tab to look for piñata-themed races. Finding one shouldn’t be too much of a problem. If you are having difficulties, however, a Share Code that should get the job done is 557 494 602.

Keep in mind that depending on how many cones are crushed and how these figures are tracked by the game, you may need to go through the course multiple times. If you do, make sure to track how many are being crushed in the Weekly Playlist menu if this is is for a Daily or Weekly challenge.