How to smelt fireworks in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact introduced a brand new event for the latter half of Version 2.4, the Fleeting Colors in Flight event. This event introduces a new mechanic, where you can smelt fireworks in Genshin Impact and create some cool-looking fireworks.

First, you’ll have to unlock the event, to begin with. You need to have completed the most recent Archon Quest in Genshin Impact, which means you’ll need to have completed Inazuma. Once you unlock the event, go through the prerequisite quest to earn Affluence Talismans.

As you go through the quest, you’ll earn a Launch Tube Gadget. This gadget can be found in your inventory and is used to smelt fireworks. Open up the Launch Tube in your inventory, select Smelt Fireworks, and access the “Flameplume Starflowers: Production Challenge.”

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find numerous “smelting parameters.” Use different techniques to improve the quality of each parameter. Once you click “Single Smelt,” you’ll lose some endurance. Once you deplete all of your endurance, you can no longer smelt fireworks. Each smelting also has a certain amount of Firepower Value which changes its firepower status. The better the quality, the higher your quality score. Earn a higher quality score to earn more Primogems and more unique fireworks.