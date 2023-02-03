The Miasmic Swamp in Tower of Fantasy is filled with strange sights, deadly creatures, and poisonous gas. If you aren’t careful, you can quickly end up dead from the harmful environment. Luckily, not everything is dangerous. Some stuff in the swamp can be quite magical. An example of this is the Color Mushrooms that you can find throughout the area. These fun little fungi will get you some rewards if you interact with them correctly. This guide will show you how to solve Color Mushroom puzzles in Tower of Fantasy.

How Color Mushroom puzzles work in Tower of Fantasy

There are plenty of puzzles that you can find throughout Tower of Fantasy with Color Mushrooms being just one of them. Earlier in the game, you can find Glowshrooms in the Aesperia region. Color Mushroom puzzles have something in common with Glowshrooms; you need to jump on them to get them to activate. When you take a look at a group of Color Mushrooms, you will see that they are each a different color.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These mushrooms will typically appear in groups of three or four and can come in a variety of colors. The key to solving these puzzles is to jump on the mushrooms and match up the colors. Of course, nothing is ever that simple. While each mushroom may glow one color, the skin of the mushroom will be a different color. Located the mushroom that stands out from the rest. For instance, the skin of two mushrooms might be red while the other is blue.

To complete the puzzle, you must match up the glowing color of the other mushrooms to the outlier. For example, if the one blue mushroom is glowing green, jump on the red mushrooms to make both of them glow green. Once all the mushrooms match, you will be rewarded with a Black Nucleus. Keep an eye out for these mushrooms as you make your way through the swamp since they are quite plentiful.