How to Solve Diamond in the Rough Puzzle Solutions in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A Rift in Time’s storyline will introduce you to a bunch of new mechanics, characters, critters, and biomes, but it’ll also have you solve some of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s most complex puzzles. This is the kind of stuff you’d expect from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom’s shrines.

During Diamond in the Rough, you’ll enter the infamous Cave of Wonders with Jafar and Gaston. Well, Gaston will wait outside, and Jafar will meet you in his hologram form, so you’re kind of on your own in there. Inside awaits a ton of gold, but a mighty, mind-bending puzzle won’t make traversal easy for you. Up until this point, DDV’s puzzles mostly included vague hints about a location or item, but now, you’ll need to think of how to reflect lasers to power up devices and complete A Diamond in the Rough in Disney Dreamlight Valley. In this guide, I’ll outline a step-by-step solution to every puzzle inside the Cave of Wonders.

How to Open the Magical Gate in Diamond in the Rough in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

To open the magical Gate in Diamond in the Rough in DDV, you’ll need to power up the Light Interrupter next to the hologram. Here’s a step-by-step rundown of what you need to do to complete this quest.

After speaking with hologram Jafar, take a left and head up the slope to find a battery lying on the ground. Place it inside the battery slot to power up a lever downstairs.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Then, head back down the slope and interact with the lever on the right to open the way deeper into the cave. This will give you access to a whole new area inside the Cave of Wonders in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Solve The Lasers Puzzle in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head up the stairs to the left and remove the rocks blocking the entrance. In front of you, you will spot a new battery slot.

TIP: There’s a yellow chest with 1000 coins behind the pile of gold next to the battery slot. Just hug the tall pile of gold and you’ll spot it.

When ready, walk up the set of stairs to the battery slot’s right. Once upstairs, interact with the Light Interrupter on the wall. This will cause an Ancient Mirror to move to the right and deflect the laser.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Turn around 180 degrees and take the path to the downward slope’s right. Break the rocks again and interact with the Light Interrupter to the right.

Then, head back and up the slope, but take a right to break some more rocks and pick up an Ancient Mirror, a key item for the puzzle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head back to the starting area with the battery slot and the pile of gold, but before you exit, place the Ancient Mirror on the Light-Emitting device on the wall to the left. Now, enter the room with the stairs to the portal’s right to get the last puzzle.

How to Solve the Power Tiles Puzzle in Disney Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

The goal of the third puzzle in Diamond in the Rough is to conduct the energy from the battery that’s in the north of the room to the center of the room. You’ll do this by turning the tiles to guide the energy toward the center.

Interact with the tile north once, which should be in front of the battery slot device once so it connects to the line above. Interact with the tile to the west three times so energy can flow through Interact with the tile southwest twice. Interact with the tile to the east twice. Interact with the tile southeast once.

By following the previous steps, you’ve rerouted the power inside this area in the Cave of Wonders. Now, pick up the battery from the center of the room and head back to the main area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you exit, look to the left for an empty battery slot to fill with your newly acquired item. Then, interact with the lever right in front of it to solve the puzzle. Now, it’s time to pick up the Jewel of Time from the pedestal.