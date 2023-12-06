How to Play Scramblecoin in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Scramblecoin is Disney Dreamlight Valley’s latest obsession. Prepare to dive into the mini-game that’ll have you strategizing, competing, and unlocking sweet rewards.

In the heart of the Disney Dreamlight Valley DLC lies a gem of a minigame — Scramblecoin. As previewed in DDV’s October Showcase, this minigame is added to the game with Disney Dreamlight Valley’s full-release version. It won’t take you long to unlock Scramblecoin in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but mastering the mechanics of this brand-new minigame won’t be easy.

How to Unlock Scramblecoin in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock Scramblecoin in Disney Dreamlight Valley, head over to Eternity Isle and chat with Mickey. He’ll throw you into the Game of Coins quest.

Unlike taking pictures for Eve, this quest is one of the easiest in A Rift in Time. Mickey will hand you five figurines and ask you to play your first game of Scramblecoin.

How to Win at Scramblecoin in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot by Gamepur

DDV’s Scramblecoin plays a bit like chess, but you’re interested in collecting coins instead of defeating your opponent’s figurines.

You start your first game of Scramble with five figurines: Donald, Goofy, Mickey, Minnie, and Scrooge McDuck. Each has unique characteristics. The strategy lies in choosing the figurines wisely as they determine your strategy.

Understanding each piece’s entry points and movement is crucial. Here’s a rundown of how every starting piece in DDV’s Scramblecoin can move:

Donald Duck has 3 moves and can only enter through corners.

has 3 moves and can only enter through corners. Goofy has 3 moves and can only enter through corners. However, he also comes with the ability to jump to the target tile regardless of obstacles.

has 3 moves and can only enter through corners. However, he also comes with the ability to jump to the target tile regardless of obstacles. Mickey has 3 moves and can only enter through borders but only in straight lines.

has 3 moves and can only enter through borders but only in straight lines. Minnie has 3 moves and can only enter through borders, but she can only move diagonally.

has 3 moves and can only enter through borders, but she can only move diagonally. Though one of the most hated characters, Scrooge is actually the best starter figurine in Scramblecoin. He can enter through corners, and though he only has two moves, he gets one extra coin at the end of each turn.

Related: How to Complete The Flying Metal Nuisance in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The goal of Scramblecoin is simple — collect as many coins as possible in five turns. You’ll introduce a new piece at every turn and strategically navigate them to land on coins.

However, you won’t be hunting for coins on your own. Opponents like Mickey and Minnie also play strategically to get a bunch of coins.

Victory won’t come east, but I think that’s part of what makes Scramblecoin in Disney Dreamlight Valley so addictive. Beating the AI behind Mickey is pretty hard, but with perseverance and strategic thinking, you’ll conquer Mickey, level up, and unlock new figurines. Get ready; a Scramblecoin championship might be on the horizon.