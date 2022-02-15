How to solve the Araumi Puzzle in Genshin Impact

Puzzles that leave players scratching their heads are a staple of Genshin Impact. Throughout Tevyat, you’ll encounter numerous puzzles, some easy to solve while others are very complicated. Puzzles in Araumi, in particular, can be a hassle for many players due to their confusing setup. To help players, we’ve put together a guide explaining the process to solve puzzles in Araumi.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are three puzzles you need to solve in Aurumi. Here you’ll come across a cube puzzle that has five blocks. To solve the puzzle interact with each cube using an Electro character in the order mentioned below:

Top left block once

Middle block once

Top left block once again

Middle block once again

A chest will appear after you complete the puzzle, indicating you have unlocked the next part.

To solve the next puzzle, you need the Memento Lens that will allow you to unravel the secrets behind Kitsune statues. However, the gear can only be obtained by completing the Sacred Sakura Cleaning Ritual quest, and you won’t be able to solve the second puzzle without it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have Memento Lens, head north from the first puzzle, and you’ll encounter a well. Jump into the well and make your way to the bottom. Here, you’ll come across three Kitsune statues. Using your Memento Lens, interact with the hidden switches behind the statues. After you interact with the switches, the floor will open, and you will reach the second puzzle in the underground section of Araumi. This is once again a cube puzzle that you can solve by interacting with the cubes in the order mentioned below.

The front left block twice.

The back right block twice.

Once done, a Precious Chest will appear near the puzzle. Furthermore, a new hole will appear, which will lead you to the final puzzle. Dive in the hole and start swimming towards the south. Take the first left and swim through the electro barrier. Keep swimming until you reach a set of stairs with a cube puzzle on top of it. Here, simply hit the middle cube twice to solve the puzzle.

This will complete the puzzle, and the electric cube in the Overground waypoint will fully unlock. Interact with the cube, and you’ll be able to progress further in the game.