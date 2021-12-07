How to Solve the Riddle in Secret in the Box quest in Final Fantasy XIV

As you work your way through Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion, there are several other things for you to do after you complete the Main Scenario quest. One of the many things you can do is complete the many side quests you find throughout the Endwalker regions. For example, in Old Sharlayan, there’s a Mysterious Woman you can speak to and start the quest Secret in the Box. If you want to open the box, you’ll need to solve the riddle. In this guide, we’re going to detail how to Solve the Riddle for the Secret in the Box quest in Final Fantasy XIV.

You can receive this quest by speaking with the NPC, the mysterious woman at the coordinates (X:10.6, Y:11.0). She will stand up from the park bench and walk away, leaving a note that you’ll have to read with a riddle listing out the three keeps you need to find throughout the city. You’ll also need to do specific actions in front of them to receive their keys.

The first keeper is a Sleep Student NPC. You can find them at coordinates (X:7.9, Y:13.). You’ll find them next to a statue. When you arrive next to them, highlight them, and then type in the /doze emote. After the emote has finished, the Sleep Student will reveal themselves to be the one that has been waiting for you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third keeper is a Squirrel NPC named Nutkin that you can find at coordinates (X:8.7, Y:7.2). When you approach Nutkin, switch to the Say chat, and type in “golden acorn” while in the squirrel’s presence. The phrase is case sensitive, so make sure each word is lower case. The squirrel will reveal itself as a person named Former Nutkin.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final keeper you need to find is named Izumi, and you can find them at coordinates (X:11.5, Y:8.5). Unlike the previous NPCs, you won’t have to emote or say anything in Izumi’s presence. All you have to do is speak with them, and you can wrap up the quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final step is to return to where you initially began your quest and open the box. You can open it, reading a small letter from the woman you started the challenge for you, along with the rewards inside. You’ll receive XP, Gil, and Chondrite Ring Coffer you can redeem for the Job presently on your character.