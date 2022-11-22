How to solve the Vanaheim Sigil Puzzle in God of War Ragnarok

In God of War Ragnarok, The Reckoning goal on The Path main story quest line takes place in the forest realm of Vanaheim. Your journey begins in The Southern Wilds before progressing through Freyr’s Camp, the Eastern Barri Woods, The Abandoned Village, and the Western Barri Woods.

It’s towards the end of The Reckoning, when you’re making your way through the Western Barri Woods, that you come to another river spanned by a broken bridge. As was the case with the Vanaheim Crane Puzzle, there’s a hook that you ought to be able to use to swing across the river, but there’s also a huge patch of brambles on the far bank, preventing you from doing so. The chains on your Blades of Chaos aren’t long enough to reach the brambles, so how will you burn them away?

Where to place the Sigils on the river objects

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to solve the Vanaheim Sigil Puzzle, you need to use Freya’s Sigil Arrows to place a chain of three Sigils across the river. The first Sigil needs to be within range of your Blades of Chaos, the last needs to be on the brambles, and the Sigil in the middle needs to be close enough to each of the other two to create a flaming chain reaction.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Place the first Sigil on the left side of the ring-shaped piece of stone ruin (aim with L2, and shoot a Sigil Arrow by pressing Square). Place the second Sigil on the round, shiny disc on the right side of the ring-shaped piece of stone ruin. And place the third Sigil on the brambles. Now, select your Blades of Chaos, use L2 to aim at the first Sigil, and press R2 to launch a flaming elemental attack at it. If your Sigils are correctly placed, then each of them should explode and the brambles will burn away, allowing you to use the hook to swing across the river.