How to solve the Vanaheim Crane Puzzle in God of War Ragnarok

In God of war Ragnarok, The Reckoning is the sixth goal in The Path main story quest line. During this quest, you cross one of the valleys on Vanaheim in search of the source of Freya’s binding curse. On the far side of The Abandoned Village, you come to a broken bridge which is overgrown with brambles and, in its current state, impossible to cross. Fortunately though, there’s a crane nearby with a torch suspended from it. You’ve just got to figure out how to light the torch and how to use the crane to find a way across. Here’s a step-by-step guide.

How to cross the broken bridge at The Abandoned Village

The first thing you need to do is to free the torch from the brambles at the base of the crane, so go up the steps to the left, and use your Blades of Chaos to burn the brambles. Aim with L2 then, when the reticle turns orange, throw your blades with R2.

Now that the torch is free and alight, throw your Leviathan Axe at the right-hand shiny disc on the crane, so that it turns counter-clockwise and brings the torch towards and past you. Next, use the hook on the crane to swing over to the island to the south.

From the island, throw your Leviathan Axe at the right-hand shiny disc again, so that the crane turns counter-clockwise again, and the torch stops between you and the brambles on the far side of the bridge.

Use your Blades of Chaos to pull the torch towards you, then swing it over to the brambles. You don’t need to aim and use R1 or R2 to do this. Just get as close as you can to the torch, and you should see a prompt to press Circle, so do that. Then push the left stick down to swing the torch and clear the brambles.

Throw your Leviathan Axe at the left-hand shiny disc, so that the crane turns clockwise, and you can swing back over to where Freya is waiting. Then throw your Leviathan Axe at the right-hand shiny disc one more time, so that the hook is suspended directly over the broken bridge, allowing you to swing across.