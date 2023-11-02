How to Solve the Witchfinder’s Station Nursery Rhyme in Alan Wake 2 – Final Nursery Rhyme

The final Nursery Rhyme takes place at Witchfinder’s Station in Alan Wake 2, and this guide shows you how to solve it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Nursery Rhymes in Alan Wake 2 will challenge your detective skills as you try to uncover the meaning of these riddles. After completing them all, you’ll be directed to the final one at the Witchfinder’s Station, and have to solve it.

The final Nursery Rhyme at the Witchfinder’s Station works differently than the other ones. Rather than reading a riddle at the center of it, there’s an audio recording playing at the building, and you’ll need to pay close attention to every detail to solve the riddle. Here’s what you need to know about how to solve the Witchfinder’s Station Nursery Rhyme in Alan Wake 2, and complete the final rhyme.

Witchfinder’s Station Nursery Rhyme Solution in Alan Wake 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Witchfinder’s Station Nursery Rhyme will only appear if you’ve completed all the others you can find in Alan Wake 2. This means working your way through the Nursery Rhymes at Cauldron Lake, Bright Falls, and Watery. After those have been completed, you’ll receive the final doll, the Father doll, which comes with a final note to never bring it to the Witchfinder’s Station. Naturally, Saga has to bring it there to see what would happen if she brought this dangerous doll to that location.

When you arrive, similar to the other rhymes, there are symbols scattered throughout the area. Rather than finding a note, there’s a repeating rhyme that you can hear over the radio, and if you don’t have subtitles on, it might be difficult for you to solve in a timely fashion. I believe putting on subtitles for this portion of Alan Wake 2 would be a good idea.

Based on the riddle told you through the audio narration, here’s everything you need to solve the Witchfinder’s Station Final Nursery Rhyme in Alan Wake.

Nursery Rhyme SolutionSymbolDollDescription
Witchfinders-Station-Solution-1-in-Alan-Wake-2EyeFatherTo the right of the entrance, place the Father doll on the eye symbol.
Witchfinders-Station-Solution-2-in-Alan-Wake-2SunHeroThere’s a two-person bedroom to the left of the entrance. Place the Hero doll on the sun symbol.
Witchfinders-Station-Solution-3-in-Alan-Wake-2HeartMotherNext to the two-person bedroom on the ground floor, leading to the back entrance is a heart symbol. Place the Mother doll here.
Witchfinders-Station-Solution-5-in-Alan-Wake-2HatchlingChildHead up to the second floor, and then take a right. There is a child’s play area, with a hatchling symbol. Place the Child doll on it.
Witchfinders-Station-Solution-4-in-Alan-Wake-2WavesTricksterTake a left at the top of the stairs. Go into the bathroom to find the waves symbol for the Trickster doll.

