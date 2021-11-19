How to speed up in-game text in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon is a very text-heavy series; none of the mainline games have voice acting, and each requires a lot of reading to get through. Thankfully, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl let you adjust how fast the in-game text appears, allowing you to tailor the pace of the game’s dialogue to your preferred reading speed. Here’s how to change the game’s text speed, alongside the different speeds that are offered.

First, pause the game by pressing the “X” button. From here, go to the options menu, and “text speed” should be the first option you see. You’ll have three choices here: Slow, normal, and fast. When you highlight each option, a text box at the bottom of the screen will load text at the selected pace to give you an idea of how slowly or quickly in-game text will appear.

Your selected speed won’t just impact the pace at which text loads, but also your ability to skip through it. By holding down “A” or “B” while speaking to an NPC, you’re able to make their dialogue load faster. If you do this while your text speed is set to slow, text will still load a little faster than usual, but it’s still a snail’s crawl compared to the fast text speed, which lets you fly through conversations.