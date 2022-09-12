Starting a business is not easy, and in BitLife, there are multiple businesses you can choose to explore from several unique industries. While the industry might be different, the general concept of starting it up and taking care of it will work the same. We recommend having a bit of capital before you do this and considering the overall industry demand. This guide covers how to start a business in BitLife.

How to pick a startup business in BitLife

Before you can try starting up your business in BitLife, make sure you’ve purchased the Business Job Pack from the in-game store. You may have already done this if you’ve purchased all the expansions for the mobile game. So long as you’ve purchased this option, you won’t have to worry about buying them moving forward.

After you’ve done this, we recommend having a good amount of cash on your character. The amount you should have will vary based on the type of business you want to start, but every business costs hundreds of thousands of dollars, so having at least $1,000,000 on your character is a good starting point. An excellent way to receive this money is by inheriting it or by competing with a famous athlete or actor to earn up the money, such as exploring that role in your early 20s.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have enough money, go to the Special Careers section and click on the Business tab. From there, you will have the option to purchase any company or business in the next list. These businesses can vary from food trucks, gift shops, breweries, adult toys, marijuana, coffeehouse, and more. The best business you want to start will have a high demand, which you can see underneath each business. The amount next to the type of business in the menu shows how much money you will need to start it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you click on the business you want to start, you can start to make some big decisions on how to run it and how to meet the demands of your customers.