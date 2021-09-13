How to start A Nocturne for Heroes 2021 in Final Fantasy XIV Online

The A Nocturne for Heroes event has returned to Final Fantasy XIV Online in 2021. Starting from September 13 until October 18, players have the chance to earn the Lucian Prince outfit and the car mount used in Final Fantasy 15. Also, because the event is returning, new players will have the chance to start it all over again and earn the same rewards. Here’s where you need to go to start the event.

You’ll need to speak with Kipih Jakkya. You can find Kipih in Ul’dah, Steps of Nald, in the Thanalan region. We recommend teleporting to the Ul’dah Aetheryte Plaza location and then making your way over to the right of your starting position. You can find Kipih not too far away at coordinates (X:8.5, Y:9.7). You’ll receive the quest The Man in Black, and you’ll have to continue to complete the other two weeks, In the Dark of Night and Messenger of the Winds, to earn all of the rewards.

All players who wish to participate in the event will need to use a character who has reached level 50 and has completed the Main Scenario Quest, ‘The Ultimate Weapon.’ So long as those requirements are met, you’ll be able to complete these quests and participate in the limited-time event. It’s a good time to complete this repeating event and gives players a wonderful outfit to add to their glamour set.