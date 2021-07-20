how-to-start-a-street-race-series-in-gta-online

GTA Online may not be the first game that comes to mind when you think of street racing, but with the Los Santos Tuners update, there’s never been a better time to jump in, buy a fast car, and get hooked on the underground racing scene. This article will explain how to enter a Street Race Series and why you might want to.

How to start a Street Race Series

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two ways to start a Street Race Series in GTA Online. The first is to open the map and scroll through the icons on the right-hand side until you find some sort of Street Race. There are a few to choose from, including a straight Race Series, Street Race Series, and a couple of special variants. Races vary from series to series. If you’re looking for a basic race, we’d recommend either the Race Series or Street Race Series icons. The new races available in the game with the Los Santos Tuners update are as follows.

Scramble : Up to four players race through 20 checkpoints

: Up to four players race through 20 checkpoints Head-to-Head : a one on one race

: a one on one race Time Trials : Setting times around a single track

: Setting times around a single track Street Race Series : A playlist of street races that continues for as long as you want

: A playlist of street races that continues for as long as you want Sprint : A race with up to three others between far apart points

: A race with up to three others between far apart points Pursuit Series: An open race with multiple routes between checkpints

The second method of starting a Street Race Series is to head to your nearest LS Car Meet and sign up for one with the local organizer. You can find them hanging out inside the building. The matchmaking will start automatically, and you’ll be able to pick a car from one of the new rides added with the Los Santos Tuners update.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Why start a Sreet Race Series?

You might want to start a Street Race Series because you fancy racing around the streets of Los Santos. It can be quite a rush, and you earn a decent amount of reputation from each race, even if you come last. However, there are other incentives to these races. For example, the LS Car Meet hosts a Prize Ride that you can earn if you complete a set of challenges. These all revolve around races, so it’s in your best interest to get out there and drive.