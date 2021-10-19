How to start Breaking Brick Mountains 2021 event in Final Fantasy XIV Online – Havak Alvak location

The Breaking Brick Mountains event returns in Final Fantasy XIV Online. It’s a collaboration event with Dragon Quest X, and in it, players will be defeating some of the massive Golems that appeared in the Dragon Quest games that have made their way over to Final Fantasy XIV. To learn about these threats, you’ll need to start the event to begin your journey and work your way through defeating all of the powerful Golems awaiting you. In this guide, we’re going to detail where you need to go to start the Breaking Brick Mountains 2021 event in Final Fantasy XIV Online.

The Breaking Brick Mountains event begins when you speak with Havak Alvak. You can talk with them at Ul’dah – Steps of Nald. You can fast travel to this central location and find them on the east part of the map. You can find Havak at coordinates (X:12.1, Y:8.2).

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll receive the quest Breaking Brick Mountains from Havak, and you’ll be working your way through the quest to defeat these powerful Golems. Upon completing this quest series, you’ll earn the Wind-up Brickman and the Thug’s Mug helmet that you can wear on your character.

The Breaking Brick Mountains 2021 quest starts on October 19 and continues until November 11.