With the Final Fantasy XIV, Newfound Adventure update comes several notable additions to the game, such as a new variety of Chronicles of a New Era missions. These take place in the regions featured in the Endwalker campaign, and you’ll need to have access to this expansion if you want to take part in them. In this guide, we detail how to start Chronicles of a New Era – Myths of the Realm in Final Fantasy XIV.

This new series of quests begin with A Mission in Mor Dhona. This quest will be available to you upon working your way through the Newfound Adventure Main Scenario Quests (MSQs). You can only access these following the completion of all Endwalker MSQs on a character. After that, you’ll have to go through the Newfound Adventure MSQs, and complete A Brother’s Grief, which occurs after completing Alzadaal’s Legacy for the first time.

Now, you’ll gain access to the first mission in the Chronicles of a New Era – Myths of the Realm quests. You can find it in Old Sharlayan, on the west side of the map, inside The Baldesion Annex.

Upon accepting the first quest, you’ll need to complete a series of quests for this content. There are four quests to complete, giving you access to the Aglaia raid.