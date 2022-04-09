How to start Road to the Show in MLB The Show 22? Answered

Road to the Show gives you the traditional career mode in MLB The Show 22. You control how your player performs in games and makes important decisions regarding their career. Here are some tips on how to start your ballplayer’s career successfully in Road to the Show.

When you are creating your ballplayer, you will, of course, decide their position and other information. However, you have a chance to determine what team they play on right from the start.

When you begin a new Road to the Show, your player will be sitting on a couch before the draft. Your coach will call and ask if there are any teams you are interested in. If you decide to specify a team, that team will draft you no matter what.

Remember, though, that what players are on that team will affect your path to the majors. If you choose the Padres and your position is Shortstop, you will likely have to change positions or vastly become better than Fernando Tatis Jr. for them to call you up. You will either be traded, ride the bench, or stay in the minors forever if neither happens. You can also choose to have a team that needs your help to draft you.

After you have a team, we recommend looking into your Equipment and Archetype situation in Loadout. If you have unlocked better pieces on either side, you will want to equip them to make your player perform better.

From there, we recommend playing as many games as possible and working to increase your player’s attributes over time—complete challenges and just focus on succeeding in as many places as possible.